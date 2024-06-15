You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to crash at busy Hyannis intersection

Several ambulances called to crash at busy Hyannis intersection

June 15, 2024



HYANNIS – At least three ambulances were called to a collision in Hyannis sometime before 1:30 PM Saturday. The apparent chain reaction crash happened at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way. Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with four others reportedly declining medical treatment. Traffic was tied up at the major intersection while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 