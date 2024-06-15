HYANNIS – At least three ambulances were called to a collision in Hyannis sometime before 1:30 PM Saturday. The apparent chain reaction crash happened at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way. Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with four others reportedly declining medical treatment. Traffic was tied up at the major intersection while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Several ambulances called to crash at busy Hyannis intersection
June 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
