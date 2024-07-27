You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to crash in Falmouth

Several ambulances called to crash in Falmouth

July 26, 2024

FALMOUTH – Four ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Sandwich sometime after 10 PM Friday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Sandwich Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

