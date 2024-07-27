FALMOUTH – Four ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Sandwich sometime after 10 PM Friday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Sandwich Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Several ambulances called to crash in Falmouth
July 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mosquito Collected In Barnstable Tests Positive For Eastern Equine Encephalitis
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest Returns this Sunday Offering Fun and Games and Highlighting Local Business
- Strategy To Combat Algal Blooms Gets An Update
- Swim Across America Returns To Nantucket’s Jetties Beach This Weekend
- Massachusetts Governor Signs Bill Cracking Down on Hard-to-Trace ‘Ghost Guns’
- Massachusetts Bill Would Require Businesses to Disclose Salary Range When Posting a Job
- State Housing Secretary Visits Mashpee Housing Project To Discuss Housing
- Manufacturing Issue Suspected in Vineyard Wind Blade Failure
- Changes Made To State Emergency Shelter Program
- Some Vehicle Inspection Deadlines Extended After RMV Outage
- National Guard Seeking Bids for Proposed Gun Range
- Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care