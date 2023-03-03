You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to crash in Hyannis

Several ambulances called to crash in Hyannis

March 3, 2023

HYANNIS – Several ambulances were called to a two vehicle crash in Hyannis shortly after 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on North Street at Bassett Lane. EMTs evaluated four victims for unknown injuries. Ambulances from Yarmouth and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons FDs responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 