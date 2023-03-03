HYANNIS – Several ambulances were called to a two vehicle crash in Hyannis shortly after 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on North Street at Bassett Lane. EMTs evaluated four victims for unknown injuries. Ambulances from Yarmouth and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons FDs responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Several ambulances called to crash in Hyannis
March 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
