SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
September 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Calm Before Storms? Oddly Quiet Atlantic Despite Forecasts
- Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure
- Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open
- Cape Women’s Coalition to Sunset in September
- Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
- US Clears Updated COVID Boosters Targeting Newest Variants
- Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
- Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
- Falmouth Select Board Says Housing Crisis At Breaking Point
- Fish Harvesting Could Return at Harwich’s Herring River
- Keating On Cape to Highlight Water Quality
- Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
- Provincetown Holding Public Meeting on Sewer Expansion Plan