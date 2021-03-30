HYANNIS – Three ambulances including one from Barnstable Fire responded to a crash in Hyannis about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Warehouse Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Route 28 was closed between Bearse’s Way and Hiramar Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several ambulances called to crash on Route 28 in Hyannis
March 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
