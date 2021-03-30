You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

Several ambulances called to crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

March 30, 2021

HYANNIS – Three ambulances including one from Barnstable Fire responded to a crash in Hyannis about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Warehouse Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Route 28 was closed between Bearse’s Way and Hiramar Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

