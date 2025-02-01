You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several ambulances called to traffic crash in Hyannis

Several ambulances called to traffic crash in Hyannis

January 31, 2025

HYANNIS – At least three ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened on Ocean Street between Main and South Streets around 11:15 PM Friday. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Four others were treated and released at the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

