Several.ambulances called to head-on traffic crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Several ambulances were called to a head-on traffic crash in Sandwich. The collision happened about 6:15 PM on Race Lane near Newtown Road. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
April 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
