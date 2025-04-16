You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several.ambulances called to head-on traffic crash in Sandwich

Several.ambulances called to head-on traffic crash in Sandwich

April 16, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – Several ambulances were called to a head-on traffic crash in Sandwich. The collision happened about 6:15 PM on Race Lane near Newtown Road. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

