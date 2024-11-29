SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Sandwich Motor Lodge at 54 Route 6A about 10:15 AM. According to reports, several children were evaluated for a possible issue with chlorine from the hotel pool. All declined to go to the hospital. Fire crews ventilated the area as the investigation got underway as to exactly what happened. Further details were not immediately available.
Several children evaluated after reported chlorine issue at Sandwich hotel
November 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Testing Encouraged As World AIDS Day Is Observed
- Volunteers Picking Up Cold-Stunned Turtles
- Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands
- Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program
- Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map
- Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System
- Biden Family Expected On Nantucket For Thanksgiving
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President
- Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors