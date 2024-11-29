You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several children evaluated after reported chlorine issue at Sandwich hotel

Several children evaluated after reported chlorine issue at Sandwich hotel

November 29, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Sandwich Motor Lodge at 54 Route 6A about 10:15 AM. According to reports, several children were evaluated for a possible issue with chlorine from the hotel pool. All declined to go to the hospital. Fire crews ventilated the area as the investigation got underway as to exactly what happened. Further details were not immediately available.

