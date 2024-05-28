Several crashes highlight busy weekend in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – Several crashes kept Oak Bluffs officials busy over the holiday weekend.



On Friday at 7:05 PM, Oak Bluffs Police, Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS and the MA State Police responded to the intersection of Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and Elisha Lane for a moped vs. motor vehicle accident. The operator and passenger of the moped were transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance for apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the moped was issued a citation for Operating a Moped without a License or Permit, Failing to Yield at an Intersection, and Operating a Moped with no Registration Sticker.



On Friday at 9:06 PM, Oak Bluffs Police, Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS and MA State Police responded to the intersection of County Road and Wing Road for a three-car motor vehicle accident. The three operators were transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance for apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The MA State Police booked this accident and OBPD assisted with scene safety and traffic control.



On Sunday at Oak Bluffs Police, Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of County Road and Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. On arrival, officers confirmed a white GMC pick-up truck crashed into the woods at the end of County Road. Investigating officers determined the vehicle had been traveling at a speed greater than reasonable on County Road, locked up its brakes, traveled through the stop sign, crossed Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and crashed into the woods on the south side of the roadway. The operator had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, but was located a short distance walking down the road. PRIOR INCIDENT: This was the same vehicle and operator who did the “break stand” and “burned rubber” on Circuit Avenue at 1:45 AM. The 26-year-old operator male only had his driver’s license for 20 days, and due to his negligent driving, he received his second court summons of the night. This time it was for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Stop Sign Violation, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Speeding, Greater than Reasonable. Due to these incidents, the OBPD will be submitting a request to the MA Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend the operator’s driver’s license due to him being a threat to public safety.

In addition, officers responded to several incidents of possible public intoxication.

Media release and photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN