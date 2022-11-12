Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Saturday at 4:53 PM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on South Orleans Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a bedroom. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke was throughout the house with smoke coming from several windows. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.

A fire was found in a first-floor bedroom, with heavy smoke and heat throughout the house. Orleans firefighters, assisted by fire crews from Eastham, Brewster, and Harwich, Chatham, and Yarmouth, were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes. A total of 35 firefighters were at the scene. Wellfleet and Hyannis provided station coverage in Orleans for other calls. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries, however a family cat perished. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced family.