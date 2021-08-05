Several departments respond to vessel taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – The Dennis Harbormaster’s office reports that at approximately 1:15 PM Thursday, a marine distress call was broadcast by a vessel in Nantucket Sound that was underway but taking on water. Harbormaster departments from Yarmouth, Harwich and Chatham dispatched emergency response vessels to the waters south of Bass River to escort the sinking vessel to a shoreside facility for immediate haul out. Tow Boat Bass River also participated in the escort and were able to provide dewatering equipment to the vessel as it was underway. The vessel in question was successfully removed from the water. No injuries or environmental damage occurred.