Several evaluated after crash in Hyannis

May 11, 2020

HYANNIS – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Hyannis sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Yarmouth Road. Several people including two children were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash, the second one today at that intersection, is under investigation by Barnstabke Police.

