Several evaluated after crash involving school van in West Barnstable

May 28, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Several people were evaluated as a precaution after a crash reportedly involving a school van. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound on Shootflying Hill west of Route 132 (Exit 68) shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. None of the injuries were reported serious. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked and Mass State Police investigated the crash.

