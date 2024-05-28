WEST BARNSTABLE – Several people were evaluated as a precaution after a crash reportedly involving a school van. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound on Shootflying Hill west of Route 132 (Exit 68) shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. None of the injuries were reported serious. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked and Mass State Police investigated the crash.
Several evaluated after crash involving school van in West Barnstable
May 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
