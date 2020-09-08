You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

September 7, 2020

EASTHAM – Nine people were evaluated a three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 7:40 PM in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant. All of the victims were treated and released. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

