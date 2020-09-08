EASTHAM – Nine people were evaluated a three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 7:40 PM in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant. All of the victims were treated and released. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
September 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
