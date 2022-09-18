You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

September 18, 2022

Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

