SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
September 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Coordinates Relief Efforts for Migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod
- New COVID Boosters Available Through Southcoast Health
- Soirée on the Bay Returns to Support Cancer Care
- Migrants Moved to Joint Base, Local Lawmakers Applaud Community Response
- Massachusetts Taxpayers to Get Some of Their Money Back
- Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k
- Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project Resumes Monday
- Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- UPDATE: Barnstable County Assisting Efforts to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Joint Base
- Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
- Cape Cod Commission: Childcare Challenges Ahead for Region