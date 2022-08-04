You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after four car crash in Hyannis

August 4, 2022




HYANNIS – Five people were evaluated after a four-vehicle crash in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) near the Hyannis Transportation Center. No serious injuries were reported but morning commuter traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

