You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after head-on crash in Harwich

Several evaluated after head-on crash in Harwich

June 20, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on collision in Harwich. The crash happened around 2:30 PM at the intersection of Lothrop Avenue and Great Western Road. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 