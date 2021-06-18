You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

Several evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

June 17, 2021

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a two vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 PM Thursday evening at the intersection of Scraggy Neck Road and Red Brook Harbor Road. One person was taken to a hospital and several others were evaluated at the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

