BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a two vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 PM Thursday evening at the intersection of Scraggy Neck Road and Red Brook Harbor Road. One person was taken to a hospital and several others were evaluated at the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Several evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne
June 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France
- Governor Unveils Plan to Spend $2.8B in Federal Relief Funds
- Congress Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
- Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Obama Era Health Law
- Cape Cod Baseball League Ready for Opening Day
- AAA Rates Race Point a Top New England Beach
- Sandwich Offices, Barnstable Transfer Station to Close for Juneteenth
- Outdoor Learning Options Continue for Falmouth Students
- Barnstable Launches Online Rental Property Registration
- New Law Extends Some Massachusetts Pandemic-Era Policies
- Dennis Warns of Road Work Traffic Disruptions
- Cape Cod Commission Accepting Proposals for COVID-19 Recovery
- Local Arts Organizations Receive a Combined $20K in Grants