Several evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis

Several evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis

April 4, 2025

HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 11:30 PM Friday on South Street just past High School Road. South Street was closed while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

