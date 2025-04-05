HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 11:30 PM Friday on South Street just past High School Road. South Street was closed while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis
April 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
