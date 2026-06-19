EASTHAM – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Eastham. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Eastwind Drive not far from the rotary. Traffic delays were expected in the area until the scene was cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Several evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham
June 19, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Eastham