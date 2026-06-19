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Several evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham

June 19, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Eastham. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Eastwind Drive not far from the rotary. Traffic delays were expected in the area until the scene was cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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