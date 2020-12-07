BOURNE – Three ambulances were called to a crash in Bourne about 4:15 PM Monday. The crash happened on State Road (Route 3A) at Ocean Pines Drive. The victims were taken to hospitals for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several injured in crash on Route 3A in Sagamore
December 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Towns Receive Funding to Support Shellfish Efforts
- Dennis Police Partnering With Charity For Veterans
- Barnstable Considers Future Cape Cod Rail Trail Extension Paths
- Statewide Highway Renumbering Project to Begin Along Route 6
- Monomoy Earns A Re-Accreditation
- Coast Guard Responds To Fake Distress Call
- New Shark Research Group Formed
- Cape Cod Foundation Announces COVID-19 Fundraising Relief Challenge
- Love Local Fest Celebrates Small Businesses Despite Postponement
- Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday
- Supporters Applaud Lawmaker’s Extension of Medication Discounts
- Road Work Crews in Orleans Provide Outlook for Upcoming Weeks
- Baker Submits Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Order