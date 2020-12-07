You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injured in crash on Route 3A in Sagamore

Several injured in crash on Route 3A in Sagamore

December 7, 2020

BOURNE  – Three ambulances were called to a crash in Bourne about 4:15 PM Monday. The crash happened on State Road (Route 3A) at Ocean Pines Drive. The victims were taken to hospitals for evaluation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 