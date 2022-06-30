You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injures reported in crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

Several injures reported in crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

June 30, 2022

HYANNIS – Several injuries were reported in a traffic crash in Hyannis about 9:30 AM. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) north of Phinney’s Lane. EMTs were evaluating the victims but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

