Several injures reported in Hyannis crash

Several injures reported in Hyannis crash

November 9, 2020



HYANNIS – At least three ambulances were called to a crash in Hyannis about 2:50 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. A Kia Sportage and a Dodge Journey collided. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily tied up in the area. All of the injuries were described as not life-threatening.


Barnstable Police are investigating this crash as well as another crash Monday morning on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attuck’s Lane. A Ford Econoline van and a Toyota Rav4 collided. No injuries were reported in that crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

