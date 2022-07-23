PROVINCETOWN – A car struck a tree in Provincetown shortly after 10 AM Saturday morning. The Honda Pilot went off Route 6 in the inbound side near Snail Road. At least three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, one of them under a trauma alert. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Several injuries reported after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Provincetown
July 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Statewide Drought Conditions Reach Cape Cod
- Thirty More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass.
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
- Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill
- Judge Dismisses Conservation Law Foundation’s Lawsuit Against Barnstable
- Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
- Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million
- Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday
- Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work