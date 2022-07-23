You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Provincetown

Several injuries reported after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Provincetown

July 23, 2022



PROVINCETOWN – A car struck a tree in Provincetown shortly after 10 AM Saturday morning. The Honda Pilot went off Route 6 in the inbound side near Snail Road. At least three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, one of them under a trauma alert. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

