WELLFLEET – Several people suffered injuries in a crash in Wellfleet shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Mobil service station. An ambulance from Truro responded to assist in transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was being delayed in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash
Photos by AAP/CWN
Several injuries reported after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
May 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
