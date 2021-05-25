You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Several injuries reported after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

May 25, 2021


WELLFLEET – Several people suffered injuries in a crash in Wellfleet shortly before 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Mobil service station. An ambulance from Truro responded to assist in transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was being delayed in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash
Photos by AAP/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 