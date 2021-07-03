MASHPEE – As many as 5 people were injured in a rollover crash in Mashpee sometime after 9:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 151 by Mashpee High School. Several ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Several injuries reported after rollover crash in Mashpee
July 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
