Several injuries reported after rollover crash in Mashpee

July 3, 2021

MASHPEE – As many as 5 people were injured in a rollover crash in Mashpee sometime after 9:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 151 by Mashpee High School. Several ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

