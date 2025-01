FALMOUTH – Several injuries were reported after a traffic crash on Route in Falmouth. The collision happened about 4:30 PM on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) near Seacoast Shores Boulevard. Three ambulances were called to the scene. One person was transported to a waiting MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.