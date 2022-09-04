PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown
September 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
