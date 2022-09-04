You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown

September 4, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

