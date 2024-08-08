You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported in traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Several injuries reported in traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

August 8, 2024

Courtesy of sherry Prada/CWN

WELLFLEET – Several injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 10:45 AM on State Highway (Route 6) by Main Street. Ambulances from Truro were called to assist in patient care and transport. At least one person was extricated from the wreckage. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was backed up in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

