WELLFLEET – Several injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 10:45 AM on State Highway (Route 6) by Main Street. Ambulances from Truro were called to assist in patient care and transport. At least one person was extricated from the wreckage. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was backed up in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several injuries reported in traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
August 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawsuit Filed Over Deadly Submersible Incident
- Cape Cod Towns Pursue Varied Strategies In Housing Development
- WATCH: Senator Edward Markey and Aquarium staff release rehabilitated turtles into the ocean off Cape Cod
- Oysters Harvested On Cape Cod Subject To Recall
- Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act
- WATCH: Love Live Local Summer Update for Cape and Islands
- Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen the Electrical Grid and Add Clean Power
- WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027
- Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec
- Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey
- County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim
- Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead