Several kayakers assisted off Scusset Beach

August 4, 2024

SANDWICH – Six people were rescued after they were unable to get back to shore off Scusset Beach abour 11 AM Sunday. Sandwich, Bourne and Barnstable rescuers responded to the kayaker/paddleboarders who were in distress. No injuries were reported.

