SANDWICH – Six people were rescued after they were unable to get back to shore off Scusset Beach abour 11 AM Sunday. Sandwich, Bourne and Barnstable rescuers responded to the kayaker/paddleboarders who were in distress. No injuries were reported.
Several kayakers assisted off Scusset Beach
August 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings
- Shrink Wrap Recycling Program Collects Over 46 Tons Of Plastic Boat Covers Over The Past Year
- LISTEN: Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- West Nile Virus in Falmouth
- Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative
- CCRTA Gets $14.6M for Low-Emission Buses
- PICTURES: Nine Turtles Released from Rehabilitation
- Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket
- Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail Unveiled
- Barnstable Microgrid Gets $42M State Award