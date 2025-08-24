YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a traffic collision in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 9:30 AM Sunday at Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Dodge Dart collided. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Two people evaluated after traffic collision in Yarmouth
August 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs
- Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis
- Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appoints next president
- New Truro town manager is a longtime town employee
- Cape Cod towns to benefit from increase in state funding program
- Consent judgement reached against property management company for data breaches
- LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience
- Coast Guard will further review buoy removal plan
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection scheduled this Saturday in Barnstable
- Cape Abilities receives state funding for planned multi-use facility
- Ferry service waiving change/cancellation fees ahead of Hurricane Erin, travel impacts expected
- No swimming at Yarmouth town beaches amid Hurricane Erin