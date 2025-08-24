You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after traffic collision in Yarmouth

Two people evaluated after traffic collision in Yarmouth

August 24, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a traffic collision in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 9:30 AM Sunday at Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Dodge Dart collided. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

