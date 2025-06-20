You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Satucket Road in Brewster

Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Satucket Road in Brewster

June 20, 2025

BREWSTER – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Brewster. The reported rear-end collision happened on Satucket Road at A P Newcomb Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Satucket Road was closed while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

