BREWSTER – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Brewster. The reported rear-end collision happened on Satucket Road at A P Newcomb Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Satucket Road was closed while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Satucket Road in Brewster
June 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cash payments to be discontinued at Cape Cod National Seashore
- LISTEN: State Inspector General expands fraud outreach on Cape Cod, advises town leads as wastewater projects gear up
- Think you know ‘Jaws’? Test your knowledge with this trivia ahead of the movie’s 50th anniversary
- Federal judge to deny Trump administration’s motion to dismiss lawsuit over block on wind projects
- LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce
- Flights from Hyannis to Philadelphia and Chicago debut on Friday
- New opioid settlement to benefit Massachusetts cities and towns
- Karen Read found not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunken driving in boyfriend’s death
- Cape Cod Chamber achieves national accreditation
- LISTEN: Cape doctor says new Alzheimer’s drug approved in Europe has already been a gamechanger
- JFK Museum to host Juneteenth celebration including a historical presentation and reenactment
- Barnstable County Fair concert schedule includes country star Jerrod Niemann, CCR and ABBA cover bands
- Steamship Authority signs contracts in time for summer