TRURO – Several people were treated for minor injuries after a traffic crash in Truro sometime after 7 PM Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6 & Castle Road. Traffic was tied up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
Several treated for minor injuries after crash in Truro
August 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
