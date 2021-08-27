You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several treated for minor injuries after crash in Truro

Several treated for minor injuries after crash in Truro

August 27, 2021

TRURO – Several people were treated for minor injuries after a traffic crash in Truro sometime after 7 PM Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6 & Castle Road. Traffic was tied up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.

