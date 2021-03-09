Several units called to brush fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth fire officials called for several brush units to battle a fast moving brush fire. The fire was reported about 1 PM Tuesday off Hayway Road in the Crane Wildlife Management Reservation. About 3 acres we’re reported involved. Crews were working to contain the flames.

Falmouth Fire-Rescue reported that Engine 23, Breaker 18, Car 28 were dispatched to a reported brush fire in the Francis A. Crane Wildlife Management Area off of Hayway Road just before 1:00 PM Tuesday. First arriving units found a sizable brush fire and requested additional resources to aid in containment and extinguishment of the fire. Truck 27 with Ranger 1, Mashpee Breaker 354, Joint Base Cape Cod Breaker 408, and Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Fire Control Car 2 were dispatched for additional support. The fire was reported knocked down and overhaul operations commencing at 1:40 PM. Fire units cleared the area around 2:50 PM. The total burn area was about three acres in size. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Falmouth Fire-Rescue Department and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Fire Control.