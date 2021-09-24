You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several vehicles collide leaving one car on its side at base of Bourne Bridge

Several vehicles collide leaving one car on its side at base of Bourne Bridge

September 23, 2021


BOURNE – Several vehicles collided at the mainland side of the Bourne Bridge about 11:30 PM Thursday. One of the vehicles rolled on its side. That driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed over the bridge off-Cape was stopped for a time while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police and Bourne Police.

