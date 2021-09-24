BOURNE – Several vehicles collided at the mainland side of the Bourne Bridge about 11:30 PM Thursday. One of the vehicles rolled on its side. That driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed over the bridge off-Cape was stopped for a time while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police and Bourne Police.
Several vehicles collide leaving one car on its side at base of Bourne Bridge
September 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- Conservation Projects Across Cape Cod Receive Grants
- New State Report Outlines Future of Offshore Wind Workforce
- Cape and Islands United Way Golf Tournament Helping Local Business
- Monomoy Schools Seeking New Equity Task Force Members
- FDA Backs Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters for Seniors, High-Risk
- Biden Doubles US Global Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine Shots
- CDC Panel Tackles Who Needs Booster Shot of COVID Vaccine
- State Police Union Sues Over Governor’s Vaccination Mandate
- Provincetown Seeking Public Input on New Police Station Design
- Nominations Open for CARE for the Cape & Islands Stewardship Awards
- Bay State Bike Month Supports Cape Cod Cyclists
- Duffy Health Center Announces New Chief Medical Officer