You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Severe thunderstorms bring down trees on Upper Cape

Severe thunderstorms bring down trees on Upper Cape

August 22, 2020

Doppler Radar at the time severe storms were moving through the upper Cape (click image to enlarge)

FALMOUTH – Severe thunderstorms affected the upper Cape late Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported multiple trees down on Quaker Road in Falmouth and another tree down on Old Main Road. Several trees were reported down on Joint Base Cape Cod as well. Ponding of water was briefly reported on some roadways. Eversource reported only isolated power outages.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 