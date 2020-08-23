FALMOUTH – Severe thunderstorms affected the upper Cape late Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported multiple trees down on Quaker Road in Falmouth and another tree down on Old Main Road. Several trees were reported down on Joint Base Cape Cod as well. Ponding of water was briefly reported on some roadways. Eversource reported only isolated power outages.
Severe thunderstorms bring down trees on Upper Cape
August 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
