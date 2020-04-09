Severe thunderstorms bring wild winds causing scattered power outages

CAPE COD – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across much of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported a 60 MPH wind gust in East Falmohth, with 58 MPH in Marstons Mills as well as 54 in West Barnstable and 50 in Woods Hole. Eversource reported 83 customers out in Falmouth. A pole fire along Route 28 near Neel Road in Harwich knocked out power to 660 customers in the area. Another outage was affecting 1,146 customers in Brewster. The exact cause of that outage was not immediately clear. Utility crews were working to restore service.