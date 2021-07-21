

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1023 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING…

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in southern New England this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving east from the Great Lakes.

Some thunderstorms may become severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. The area of greatest risk for severe thunderstorms includes northeast Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, between 2 PM and 9 PM.

If you have outdoor plans, get inside when you hear thunder. Always wait at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed to resume outdoor activities.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local TV and radio stations for the latest updates.