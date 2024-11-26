You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Shed erupts in flames in Hyannis

Shed erupts in flames in Hyannis

November 26, 2024

HYANNIS – Quick work by Hyannis firefighters kept a shed fire from spreading to other structures. The fire on Wolley Road was reported about 5:30 PM. One adjacent property suffered minor heat damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

