HYANNIS – Quick work by Hyannis firefighters kept a shed fire from spreading to other structures. The fire on Wolley Road was reported about 5:30 PM. One adjacent property suffered minor heat damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Shed erupts in flames in Hyannis
November 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
