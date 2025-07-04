New details: Shed fire damages house in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A fully involved shed fire caused damage to a house in Sandwich. Crews responded to the area of 259 Phillips Road about 11:20 AM and were able to quickly get the fire under control. One person reportedly suffered burns and a second was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

From Sandwich Fire: On July 4th at 11:19 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at 259 Phillips Road in Sandwich after receiving multiple 911 calls. The Bourne Fire Department responded as part of an agreed upon line response and arrived first to find a fully involved shed fire that had partially extended to the primary building.

A working fire assignment was requested bringing in additional resources from Sandwich and Bourne. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and the house was checked for further fire extension. The homeowner sustained some burns trying to extinguish the fire and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth by the West Barnstable Fire Department. A second occupant was evaluated and refused transport. A third individual developed difficulty breathing and was also transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth by Brewster EMS, who is the primary EMS provider for the town of Plymouth.

A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene and the West Barnstable Fire Department provided coverage for Bourne and Sandwich. No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.