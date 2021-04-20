Shed fire spreads to brush in Eastham

EASTHAM – A shed caught fire in Eastham shortly after 10 AM Monday. The fire as 195 Silver Spring Beach Road spread to some brush before being brought under control. About 1/4 acre reportedly was scorched. The house was not damage and no injuries were reported. Wellfleet and Orleans fire crews responded to assist at the scene or to cover the Eastham fire station. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.