HARWICH – A shed caught fire in Harwich around 4:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The fully involved shed was close to a house at the intersection of Route 137 and Cemetery Road and firefighters quick;ly worked to douse the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Shed goes up in flames in Harwich
May 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
