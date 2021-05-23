You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Shed goes up in flames in Harwich

Shed goes up in flames in Harwich

May 23, 2021

HARWICH – A shed caught fire in Harwich around 4:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The fully involved shed was close to a house at the intersection of Route 137 and Cemetery Road and firefighters quick;ly worked to douse the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

