You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff, Orleans police cruisers collide on Route 6

Sheriff, Orleans police cruisers collide on Route 6

July 21, 2021

ORLEANS – State Police spokesperson David Procopio has confirmed that an Orleans Police cruiser and a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office cruiser collided around 2:15 AM Wednesday on Route 6 in Orleans. Both the officer and the deputy were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 