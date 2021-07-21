ORLEANS – State Police spokesperson David Procopio has confirmed that an Orleans Police cruiser and a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office cruiser collided around 2:15 AM Wednesday on Route 6 in Orleans. Both the officer and the deputy were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Sheriff, Orleans police cruisers collide on Route 6
July 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
