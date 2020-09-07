You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff’s department statement on incident at House of Corrections Monday afternoon

Sheriff’s department statement on incident at House of Corrections Monday afternoon

September 7, 2020


BOURNE – In response to a Cape Wide News inquiry, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office has released the following statement on an incident at the House of Corrections around 3 PM Monday:

Special Sheriff Jeff Perry says that a 52 year old sentenced male inmate housed in J-pod in the House of Correction this afternoon suffered a laceration and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with an expected MedFlight to follow. Incident is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

