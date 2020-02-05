You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff’s office announces passing of off-duty deputy

Sheriff’s office announces passing of off-duty deputy

February 5, 2020


BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff ‘s Office with a heavy heart share the sad news of the off-duty passing of Deputy Sheriff Jason Thomas. Jason served with the Sheriff’s Office with honor for over 15 years. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all.

