BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff ‘s Office with a heavy heart share the sad news of the off-duty passing of Deputy Sheriff Jason Thomas. Jason served with the Sheriff’s Office with honor for over 15 years. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all.
Sheriff’s office announces passing of off-duty deputy
February 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
