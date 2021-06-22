You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff’s Office Technical Services Chief retires after nearly 40 years

Sheriff’s Office Technical Services Chief retires after nearly 40 years

June 22, 2021


BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Ralph Swenson, Chief Deputy of Technical Services, on his retirement from the BCSO! Ralph’s dedication and outstanding service to the BCSO and the Barnstable community spanned 39+ years. They thank you for your service, Ralph, and wish you the very best!

