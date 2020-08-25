Sheriff’s Office warns of new Social Security Telephone Scam



BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has become aware that the name of the Sheriff’s Office and employees are being used to fraudulently impersonate the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to scam people out of their money related to their Social Security benefits, money owed to the IRS or some other fictitious government fine.

Please be advised that the Sheriff’s Office does not make calls to any person or business related to public benefits (including Social Security) collect money for warrants, jury duty, taxes or other such matters. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately. If the calls continue, please report the matter to your local police department.

More information about this type of scam can be found on the Federal Communications Commission’s website:

https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id