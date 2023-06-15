You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using names of their employees

Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using names of their employees

June 14, 2023


BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has become aware that its name and names of actual Sheriff’s Office employees are being used in an effort to fraudulently impersonate the Sheriff’s Office. Do not give out any personal information to this caller.

