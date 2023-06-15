BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has become aware that its name and names of actual Sheriff’s Office employees are being used in an effort to fraudulently impersonate the Sheriff’s Office. Do not give out any personal information to this caller.
Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using names of their employees
June 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
