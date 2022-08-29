Sheriff’s patrol boat S-300 assists stricken sailboat in Woods Hole



WOODS HOLE – On Monday, 08-29-2022, S-300 was on routine patrol in Vineyard sound with Lt Doherty and Officer Tamash. We were approximately 2 nm SE and outside of Woods Hole when we heard a “MAYDAY” call on Marine VHF 16. The Sailing Vessel Euphoria broadcast that they had struck the rocks in Red Ledge, Woods Hole Pass. 2 souls on board and both wearing PFDs (Personal Flotation Device). USCG Sector SENE was in contact with S/V Euphoria and confirming location as S-300 turned NW to respond. We informed BCSO Dispatch and headed toward Red Ledge at best possible speed.

Upon arrival, we observed S/V Euphoria attempting to maneuver heading away from the rocks and Westward through “The Straight”. Ocean currents through the pass were Easterly in excess of 2 knots making maneuvering a challenge with a damaged rudder and in close proximity to Aids to Navigation, local traffic and rocks. We made contact with the Captain and his mate to confirm there were no injuries. We stayed by S/V Euphoria alongside ready to prevent any collisions while they attempted to position away from danger.

Within approximately 12 minutes, both TowBoat US and Falmouth Harbormaster 106 were on scene. TowBoat US established a tow line and moved the vessel out of the main channel toward Hadley’s Harbor. An assessment of the damaged revealed a bent rudder post making steering control impossible. S/V Euphoria requested to be towed back to Falmouth Harbor for repairs. S-300 and Falmouth 106 provided a safety escort through Woods Hole due to the heavy currents and boat traffic. TowBoat US towed S/V Euphoria back to Falmouth Harbor without further incident.

Escort terminated outside of Falmouth Harbor. BCSO Dispatch notified. EOR/JTD