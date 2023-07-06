Shots fired in Yarmouth hotel parking lot

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating after gun shots were fired in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Route 28 about 7 PM Wednesday. Officers discovered shell casings in the lot. Luckily it does not appear anyone was hit. Police were actively searching for suspects.

From Yarmouth Police: At approximately 7:06 PM the Yarmouth Police Department received a call reporting shots fired in the parking to of the Hampton Inn Hotel on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. A witness stated a male brandished a firearm then fired multiple shots. Evidence collected at the scene by Detectives corroborates the witness statement. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident appears to have been a targeted assault. The investigation is ongoing by the Yarmouth Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 x 0.